Final Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition to go under the hammer next week

The final Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition to roll off the production is set to go under the hammer next week.

The Defender Heritage Edition was built to celebrate the very first pre-production Series One Land Rover from 1947, and was limited to just 400 examples worldwide.

The car has covered just 4,597 miles from new. (Collecting Cars)

The car in question has covered just 4,597 miles from new and was built on January 29 2016, according to online auction house, Collecting Cars.

The exterior is finished off in Grasmere Green metallic paint, which is complemented with a contrasting Alaska White roof and body-coloured steel wheels.

The car is painted in Grasmere Green metallic with a contrasting Alaska White roof. (Collecting Cars)

Inside, there is Almond Resolve Beige cloth upholstery, a perforated leather steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever, while the seats also get ‘HUE 166’ tags, which is the number plate of the original pre-production Land Rover from the 1940s.

Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said: “Special edition Defenders like the Heritage consistently attract strong interest from bidders all over the world. They capture everything people love about the classic Defender, with the reassurance of being factory-built and carefully specified from new.”

He added: “As the last one to roll off the production line, this is quite literally the ‘ultimate’ Defender Heritage, and as such represents an unmissable opportunity in the market – so we anticipate strong interest from collectors.”

This very special Defender Heritage edition will go under the hammer on December 30, via Collecting Cars online auctions, though it’s unclear at this stage of its estimated sale price.