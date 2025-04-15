Shropshire Star
First Drive: Porsche’s 718 Spyder RS is a thrill-seeking drop-top

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The huge air intakes point towards upgraded performance

What is it?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The ‘RS’ name has been applied to some of Porsche’s most iconic models

But it also represents a range-topper that celebrates all things petrol-powered before the Boxster turns electric-only for its next generation. Well, that’s believed to be the plan for now, at least.

What’s new?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The long rear shell of the Spyder looks quite different to the standard Boxster

But it does contribute to some weight savings, with the entire roof setup weighing 18.3kg – 16.5kg less than the roof system in the standard 718 Boxster.

What’s under the bonnet?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
A large front splitter is a key component

As with other RS models, the Spyder gains a more focused chassis setup than the ‘standard’ model, while all manner of lightweight Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) parts help to keep this car’s weight as low as possible.

What’s it like to drive?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The 718 Spyder corners wonderfully

It’s all centred on the engine, of course, which delivers its performance in raucous fashion with an exhaust note which never fails to create a smile. However, it’s all backed up with incredibly taut body control and communicative steering. With the roof down, it’s an all-encompassing driving experience.

How does it look?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The Spyder tracks corners with great body control

Our test car came in a rather eye-catching yellow colour which only highlighted this car more. Enlarged front air intakes and a compact rear spoiler add to the go-faster features, but it’s executed brilliantly – it looks just as special as it feels to drive.

What’s it like inside?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The interior is focused around the driver

Naturally, you don’t get a car like the RS Spyder for outright practicality, but with a compact ‘frunk’ under the bonnet it’s a little more practical than you might think. At 125 litres, it’s barely bigger than a city car’s boot, mind you.

What’s the spec like?

Porsche 718 Spyder RS
The analogue rev counter looks fantastic

The main infotainment screen is quite small by the standards set by other cars on sale today and though you do get Apple CarPlay, it’s only via a wired connection. That said, it provides all your really need and, helpfully, there are lots of physical controls to help with adjusting certain features when you’re on the move. Reminding us of how things have changed, the Spyder also has a beautiful analogue rev counter in the middle of the instrument binnacle – it’s a welcome hark back to how Porsche used to do it before replacing this with a screen-based system on recent models.

Verdict

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is easily one of the most invigorating, exciting and downright involving cars that the company has produced. Backed by a soundtrack that most Hollywood studios would be proud to produce, the Spyder RS feels like a car showcasing the best of what Porsche can do.

While the Spyder might be a little too uncompromising for day-to-day driving, if you’re after a car that’ll deliver an incredible experience time and time again, look no further.

