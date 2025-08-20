JLR opens new solar farm to help power Gaydon headquarters

JLR has opened a new 26-hectare solar farm to help power its Gaydon headquarters sustainably.

Similar in size to 36 football pitches, the new solar farm will look to produce up to 31 per cent of the site’s energy requirements directly from the sun.

Its creation also marks the completion of the first phase in a series of three UK solar energy projects for the carmaker. In addition, a ‘newly expanded’ installation of over 18,000 solar panels is expected to be completed at JLR’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton. This setup aims to provide nearly 40 per cent of the electric motor and battery production site’s energy requirements.

Wildflowers have been planted between the panels

In 2026, JLR will begin installing over 10 megawatts of solar carports at its Merseyside site, which will make it the largest solar carport in the UK.

JLR has also looked to boost ‘biodiversity efforts’ by planting wildflowers between the solar panels while also restoring hedgerows nearby with bird-friendly species.

Andrea Debbane, chief sustainability officer, said: “The delivery of our self‑generated renewable energy projects across the UK and China is part of our strategic shift to gain greater control over our energy mix against a backdrop of uncertainty – reducing our reliance on volatile markets and global grid infrastructure.

JLR is aiming to source at least one-third of its global energy needs from onsite and near-site renewables alternatives to natural gas by 2030.