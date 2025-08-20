The UK’s biggest, most spectacular leisure vehicle show pitches up at the NEC Birmingham this autumn

Presented by NCC Events, this is the 13th edition of this crowd-pulling leisure vehicle and lifestyle show. An annual highlight for experienced caravan and motorhome enthusiasts who may be considering an upgrade, or wanting to take advantage of the many special Show Offers, this leisure vehicle spectacle is also attracting a new younger generation of followers in search of fun and adventure, many keen to experience the campervan trend.

100,000 visitors are expected to flock to the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 to explore the newest innovations within the leisure vehicle industry. Spanning a colossal 11 halls of the NEC Birmingham, the event is the largest of its kind in the UK, and will be home to over 370 exhibitors.

Under the spotlight will be around 1000 new leisure vehicles from over 80 leading UK and continental caravan, campervan and motorhome brands, ranging from entry-level options to premium luxury RVs. Joining them will be an abundance of suppliers of associated equipment, services and accessories, as well as campsites and destinations in the UK and Europe.

Celebrity guests will also be making an appearance at the Show throughout the week, with a stellar lineup of expert speakers to educate and enthral on stage in the Inspiration Theatre. Hosted by Rowland Rivron, speakers will be sharing their tips, advice and experiences ranging from delicious recipes to cook on the campsite, through to staycation and European travel itineraries.

Visitors looking to buy their first caravan, motorhome or campervan will benefit from booking on to the free Towing Experience and Motorhome & Campervan Manoeuvring Sessions operated by the Caravan and Motorhome Club and the Show’s Tow Car Partner, Isuzu. Under the expert supervision of the Club’s instructors, the free sessions are designed to build confidence on the road and provide helpful tips and advice on towing and manoeuvring safely.

The Motorhome & Caravan Show goes beyond promoting leisure vehicles – it’s also about inspiring lifestyle choices as a backdrop to wellbeing and mental health, whether that’s family time in a caravan, or ‘touring and exploring’ in a motorhome or campervan.

With the ever-increasing costs-of-living, caravans can make holidaying more economical for families on a budget, especially for those who like to get away more frequently. Caravans can be packed before leaving home, they are the perfect choice for self-catering and create priceless family memories that last a lifetime.

Karen Dodd, Marketing Director, NCC Events comments: “We are incredibly excited about the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 and the platform it provides exhibitors to showcase innovation within our industry - from pioneering technology to sustainable designs. There are some fantastic new models being launched at the show - entry level touring caravans in particular - and offers to be had on vehicles and accessories. It’s great to see the industry evolve as a new wave of enthusiasts embrace the great outdoors and the freedom that a leisure vehicle can bring.”

Show tickets are on sale now at mcshow.co.uk. Adults - £14* (£18 on the day) with Car Parking included. Admission for children under 16 years is free when accompanied by an adult.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club will be hosting a pop-up campsite close to the show Halls at the NEC for visitors with their own caravan, motorhome or campervan to stay over and make the most of their visit.

Further information about the Motorhome & Caravan Show 2025 can be found at mcshow.co.uk

*When booking before midnight 13 October 2025, a £1.25 transaction fee applies.