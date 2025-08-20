Cupra readies new Tindaya concept for Munich motor show reveal

Cupra has confirmed that it will be revealing a new concept car at the upcoming IAA Mobility Show in Munich next month.

Called the Tindaya, it’s a car named after the volcanic mountain on the island of Fuerteventura. As with other Cupra models, the Tindaya will get a variety of copper-coloured elements used across its exterior and throughout its interior.

Cupra has introduced seven cars in the last seven years

In addition, the Tindaya is said to ‘embrace its namesake’s dramatic character’, which could suggest quite an eye-catching exterior design and an interior which uses a variety of shapes and angles to present something different to the norm.

A teaser image released by Cupra showcases the car’s name integrated into a light-up section of bodywork, while a vast proportion of the panel in the photo appears to be crafted from carbon fibre.

Cupra says that the Tindaya will bring a ‘maximum expression of driver focus’, which could see it become a more dynamic alternative to cars within the brand’s range, such as the Tavascan and Born.

The Raval will be Cupra’s smallest model. (Cupra)

While Cupra does offer a range of electrified powertrains – including full electric and hybrids – there’s a good chance that the Tindaya will be a battery-powered model. The Tindaya will also follow on from the Cupra’s upcoming Raval electric urban model, which is due to join the range next year.

The new Cupra Tindaya concept is due to be unveiled at the IAA Mobility Show on September 8.