BYD’s Atto 2 goes on sale priced from £30,850

The new BYD Atto 2 has hit the road in the UK with prices starting from £30,850.

The compact electric model arrives with two battery sizes – 51.1kWh and 64.8kWh – with the latter able to return up to 261 miles of range from a single charge.

Thanks to a maximum charging rate of 82kW, the smaller-battery Atto 2 can be charged from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The larger 64.8kWh version gets a higher charge rate of 155kW, meaning a 30 to 80 per cent top-up could be completed in 21 minutes.

(BYD)

Smaller-battery cars get an output of 174bhp, while larger battery Atto 2 cars see this rise to 201bhp.

Available in Boost and Comfort specifications, the Atto 2 benefits from a broad range of standard features, with all cars getting a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment screen, wireless smartphone charging and an eight-speaker sound system. Vehicle to Load (V2L) is also included as standard, and this allows owners to use the car’s batteries to power external devices such as electric air pumps or even coffee machines. An efficiency-boosting heat pump is also fitted on all models as standard.

Higher-spec Comfort cars get the larger battery, as well as features such as rear privacy glass, ambient interior lighting and a rear central armrest with integrated cupholders.

Four paint colours are there to choose from – Time Grey, Hiking Green, Skiing White and Obsidian Black – alongside either black or beige interior upholstery shades. A single 17-inch wheel option comes equipped as standard, too.

The new BYD Atto 2 is available to order now with first deliveries expected in September.