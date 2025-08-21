DVLA vehicle registration updates set to make car restoration and repair simpler

A series of updates to vehicle registration policies looks set to make things easier for drivers to repair and restore their cars.

Expected to take effect from Tuesday, August 26, the updates by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) aim to help ‘classic car owners keep their vehicles on the road while ensuring safety and accurate records’.

Previously, drivers would have been required to inform the DVLA if they made any significant changes or repairs to their vehicle, such as those to the car’s framework or shell. However, these updates aim to reduce the need for drivers to inform the DVLA of many such changes.

As a result of the tweaks, drivers making like-for-like restorations and repairs will no longer need to notify the DVLA, provided that the vehicle looks just the same as it did when originally manufactured and there are no changes to the logbook or V5C.

Vehicles which have undergone ‘significant structural modifications’ will also be able to keep their original Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and registration number, though these changes will need to be highlighted to the DVLA.

Vehicles which have been converted to electric can also keep their original VIN and registration number but, again, the DVLA will have to be notified of these changes.

Lilian Greenwood, Minister for the Future of Roads, said: “We know how much love, time and effort goes into keeping classic cars – and we’re right behind the community.

“These changes are about cutting red tape and making life easier for enthusiasts, whether you’re restoring a vintage gem or converting it to electric. It’s all about celebrating the UK’s amazing motoring heritage and helping the industry thrive well into the future.”