New Cupra Terramar goes on sale with mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains

Cupra has revealed that its latest SUV – the Terramar – has gone on sale with prices starting from £37,605.

The Terramar will rival cars such as the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan, and is set to give a little bit more of a sporty driving experience and well as keeping up with Cupra’s performance-focused image.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of six different engines ranging from a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol up to a 261bhp four-wheel-drive 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol. There will also be the option of two different plug-in hybrid variants that utilise the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit with a choice of either 201bhp or 268bhp.

It will be rivalling the Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan. (Cupra)

There will be four trim levels to choose from, running from V1, V2, VZ1 and the flagship VZ2. Further standard specifications are yet to be announced at this time.

Marcus Gossen, director of Seat and Cupra UK, said: “We are delighted to announce that Terramar is now available for order in the UK. We thrive on pushing boundaries, and the Terramar is redefining what it means to be a sporty SUV.

“The new model embraces our refreshed design language and all-new plug-in hybrid technology to bring a thrilling combination of design, performance and emotion. I can’t wait to see it on UK roads and to witness the continued success of the brand with our all-new line-up.”

A choice of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid choices are available. (Cupra)

Order books open today, with the 2.0-litre 201bhp four-wheel-drive model available from January 22 2025. Prices start at £37,605 and rise to £51,790.