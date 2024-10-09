Volkswagen’s new Tayron will sit in between Tiguan and Touareg SUVs

Volkswagen has unveiled its successor to the Tiguan Allspace – the Tayron.

This new SUV will be available with a choice of five or seven-seat options and accompanied by a range of different engines.

Externally, the Tayron features dual LED headlights and a sculptured bonnet, meanwhile, the bumper design differs depending on which trim level you go for and the radiator grille also consists of chrome or high-gloss black – model permitting. At the back, there’s a full-width light bar, and an illuminated Volkswagen logo and there are also plastic wheel arch covers for a chunkier, go-anywhere look

The interior receives Volkswagen’s latest technology

Inside, the Tayron receives the Volkswagen’s latest 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro display and there is a 12.9-inch infotainment screen that integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

Meanwhile, boot space stands at 885 litres for the five-seater variant and 2,090 litres with seats folded down. The seven-seat model comes with a total of 345 litres with all seats in place, or 850 litres with the third row pushed down and that space extends to 1,905 litres with the second row folded as well.

However, the five-seat plug-in hybrid comes with a smaller 705 litres of luggage capacity and 1,915 litres with the rear seats down, owing to the fitment of the batteries.

There will be a range of seven different powertrains including turbocharged petrol and diesel units with different power outputs and if you want an electrified version, there will also be an efficient 1.5-litre eTSi mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid, too. Conventional models can also be opted with the firm’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive system – and all versions come as standard with an automatic gearbox.

A choice of three trim levels will be on offer including Life, Elegance and R-Line and all models come equipped with three-zone automatic air conditioning, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control.

Prices are yet to be announced, but the new Tayron will go on sale at the beginning of next year with order books opening soon.