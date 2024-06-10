New Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid will start at under £42,000
Skoda has revealed prices and specifications for its flagship PHEV SUV with two trim levels and three driving modes.
Skoda has revealed the pricing and specifications of the new plug-in-hybrid variant of its new Kodiaq.
Badged the Kodiaq iV, this new version will come with Skoda’s second-generation plug-in-hybrid system. It comprises a 1.5-litre TSi turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor that produces a combined 201bhp and 330Nm of torque.
The new system enables a claimed 75 miles of electric driving for the SE model.
It’s all from a 25.7kWh battery pack which can be fast charged using a DC connection to take charge levels from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.
AC charging can also be used with the Kodiaq iV, with a maximum charge rate of 11kW. At this level, the car can be charged at home in around two and a half hours.
All models come with three driving modes – E Mode, Hybrid Mode and Sport Mode – with each tweaking the powertrain slightly.
E Mode, for example, allows the vehicle to always start under electric power, Hybrid Mode finds the most efficient use of its electric motor and petrol engine and Sport Mode enhances a more dynamic driving experience.
There are two trim levels on offer, the base SE starts from £41,935 and is equipped with a 13-inch navigation screen, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, heated front seats and LED front headlights.
The top-of-the-line SE L comes in at £44,635 and benefits from 19-inch alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, electric tailgate and an electric driver’s seat with memory function.
The new Kodiaq iV plug-in-hybrid is available to order now with deliveries expected to arrive later this year.