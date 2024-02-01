Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover up for sale

A Range Rover first delivered to Queen Elizabeth and used by the royal household is now up for sale.

The long-wheelbase example of the Range Rover was commissioned by the royal household in March 2016, and was used on several occasions to chauffeur the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

It was also used by Barack and Michelle Obama on a state visit to the UK in 2016, with photographs showing them being escorted in the back of the car, with the Duke of Edinburgh at the wheel.

The Range Rover is for sale with a car dealer in Surrey. (Bramley Motor Cars)

The Range Rover was modified at the factory for its special use, with Land Rover having a well-established partnership with the royal family. The car comes with a set of grab handles used by the Queen to aid entry into the vehicle, as well as a warning label for the police siren, though the siren itself has had to be removed for homologation reasons.

The special Range Rover is now up for sale with Bramley Motor Cars, based near Guildford, Surrey, and has now covered 18,000 miles, with 2,586 of these being with the royal household.

It’s up for sale for £224,850, considerably more than the £129,850 that the car was advertised at when it was last marketed in November 2018, despite then having only covered 3,000 miles.

It’s believed to be one of the last Range Rovers commissioned by the late Queen.

It follows a sharp increase in demand for cars previously used by the royal family, with a 2004 Range Rover used by Queen Elizabeth selling for £132,750 at auction in November 2023, likely prompting this model to be sold once again.

Matt Bird, deputy editor of online marketplace Pistonheads, said: “This model is desirable enough already, but to know this was personal transport for the late Queen and Prince Phillip elevates this Range Rover onto another plane of specialness entirely.

“This would have been one of the final vehicles specified by Her Majesty; that it remains with some of those features intact is lovely to see. Knowing that this vehicle was used for the Obamas on a state visit only furthers the appeal. For those enamoured with the Royal family, it’s an unrepeatable piece of history.”