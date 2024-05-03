Ferrari’s new 12Cilindri continues firm’s V12 legacy

Ferrari has continued its line of V12-powered flagship models with the introduction of the 12Cilindri.

Italian for ‘12 cylinder’, the new 12Cilindre effectively replaces the 812 Superfast as the firm’s core V12-powered model.

There’s no electrification whatsoever in this classically-inspired two-seater, with the 12-cylinder V12 kicking out 807bhp and 678Nm of torque – significantly more than the 788bhp you’d get from the standard 812 Superfast. Performance remains suitably brisk with 0-60mph coming in just 2.7 seconds, while with enough room the 12Cilindre will manage a top speed of 211mph.

There’s a three-screen layout inside

Underneath, there’s a completely aluminium chassis which has a 20mm shorter wheelbase compared to the 812 Superfast. In addition – and thanks to improved stiffness – the 12Cilindri manages to be 15 per cent more rigid than the model which came before it.

The exterior, meanwhile, takes its inspiration from Ferrari GT cars from the 1950s and 60s, with a long wheelbase and drawn-out bonnet giving it a classic overall appearance. Inside, there’s a two-seater configuration while three different screens give access to a variety of information. The one in front of the passenger can be used to control media functions, too, while the central one gives access to a vast majority of the car’s controls. As with other recent Ferrari models, the 12Cilindri uses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for navigation rather than an in-house system.

The new Spider is launched at the same time

In a break from tradition, a convertible version of the 12Cilindre is being launched at the same time. Ditching the GTS name used on the drop-top 812 Superfast, the new model – called Spider – gets the same mechanical structure and powerful engine as the standard car but receives two ‘fins’ at the rear while active flaps in the rear screen add to the drama. The convertible metal roof stows away into the rear section.

Ferrari hasn’t announced UK pricing for the 12Cilindri as yet but has revealed that the V12 flagship will cost €395,000 in Italy, which would put it at around £338,000.