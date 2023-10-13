Collection of Graham Hill memorabilia heading to auction

Graham Hill Helmet

A huge collection of important memorabilia from two-time Formula One World Champion Graham Hill will be going under the hammer at auction next month.

Hill, who passed away in 1975, had a successful career in motorsport while driving for a number of factory teams including Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin.

The Monaco Grand Prix trophy was awarded to Hill in 1969 (RM Sotheby’s)

This new collection – which includes 59 lots – comes directly from the Hill family and charts the driver’s impressive career behind the wheel.

One of the highlights of this sale – which is being hosted by RM Sotheby’s in London on Saturday, November 4 – is Hill’s 1962 FIA Driver’s World Champion trophy which he won for his first Drivers’ World Championship behind the wheel of a BRM P578. It’s believed that this marks the first time that a FIA Formula 1 World Championship trophy has been sold to the public and it carries an estimate of between £25,000 and £35,000.

The race suit is embroidered with Hill’s name (RM Sotheby’s)

Another notable lot is Hill’s 1969 Monaco Grand Prix 1st place trophy which, again, represents the first time that such a trophy has been offered publicly. It was awarded to Hill during his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix weekend where he took pole position, fastest lap and race victory. It carries an estimate of between £5,000 and £8,000.