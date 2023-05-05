Electric vehicle waiting times fall for sixth consecutive month

Waiting times for electric vehicles have fallen for the sixth month in a row as ‘supply chain issues ease and demand slows’, according to new data.

Buyers of electric cars will now have to wait an average of five months to get the keys to their new car with waiting times down by 42 per cent since their peak in October 2022. They’re also down by 20 per cent on the same period in February.

Electric car experts Electrifying.com says that an increase in production and reduced pressure on supply chains has helped reduce waiting times, but the lack of more affordable electric vehicles is causing buyers to press ‘pause’ on their purchases.

Ginny Buckley, founder and CEO of Electrifying.com, said: “Drivers wanting to get the keys to a new car as soon as possible are in luck, with waiting times just a fraction of what they were even six months ago.

New car market grows for ninth month running ?market records 9th consecutive month of growth?BEVs take 15.4% market share, with additional investment needed for more drivers to make the switch?SMMT upgrades 2023 outlook from 1.79m units to 1.83m https://t.co/zuDoU1fl73… pic.twitter.com/RgNdDklZcD — SMMT (@SMMT) May 5, 2023

“Demand for electric cars has increased – we can see this in the most recent registration statistics, but I fear that private buyers are being left behind. If we’re to bring everyone along on the journey, car makers now need to make sure that more affordable models are launched to help drive uptake amongst mainstream consumers.”