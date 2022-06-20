Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Silence’s new range-topping S01+ brings added electric performance

MotorsPublished:

Compact electric scooter is equivalent in power to a 125cc motorcycle.

Silence scooter
Silence scooter

Silence has added a new model to its growing range of electric scooters.

Called the S01+, it takes its place at the top of the line-up. Combining a 7.5kW electric motor with a 5.6kWh battery, it’s got an equivalent amount of performance to a regular 125cc motorcycle or scooter. As such, it’ll reach 40mph in 3.9 seconds and has a limited top speed of 62mph.

Plus, it includes a new Sport mode which, when activated, offers faster acceleration and briefly increases the scooter’s top speed to 68mph. This ‘push-to-pass’ system has been designed to make overtaking easier and safer.

Silence Scooter
The Silence is equivalent to a 125cc scooter or motorcycle

It also incorporates adjustable suspension, ventilated disc brakes and a variety of performance-orientated styling touches, including a contrast seat, red detailing and a grey exterior colour.

Plus, a dedicated Silence smartphone app gives access to a variety of settings for the scooter. For instance, owners can check on its charging status, remotely lock and unlock it, or even pre-plan a route via Google Maps.

Silence scooter
The battery can be removed and charged separately

Tony Lewis, co-founder of Silence UK, said: “Silence is a stylish and practical alternative to combustion bikes, whether you’re an individual, or business user. Now with S01+, we’re adding extra sports style, for those who want their Silence to stand out from the crowd. Production of the S01+ is available in limited numbers so it’s very much first come first served!”

The new S01+ takes the Silence range to six, with a variety of specifications and designs available. There are also Business variants with long-range batteries and a series of practicality-focused accessories.

All Silence models feature a removable battery which can be charged separately to the scooter. Plus, all vehicles come with a two-year warranty – and a three-year warranty for the battery – alongside two years of AA roadside breakdown cover.

Motors

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News