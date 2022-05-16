Notification Settings

Vauxhall Insignia axed from sale in the UK, but it could return as an EV

Published:

The model will continue to be sold in Europe under the Opel branding.

Vauxhall Insignia

The Vauxhall Insignia has been taken off sale in the UK as the company plans an electric successor.

It’s another nail in the coffin of the once popular D-segment, with the Ford Mondeo also destined to be taken off sale as buyers shift to SUVs and crossovers and away from large saloons.

In a statement on the Insignia’s removal from UK sale, Vauxhall said: “In line with UK market trends, and a focus on our move to electrification, Vauxhall has decided to close customer ordering for the Vauxhall Insignia model with immediate effect.”

Vauxhall Insignia
(Vauxhall)

Speaking to Autocar magazine, Vauxhall UK managing director Paul Willcox added: “We will fulfil orders, but there is no plan in the short-term to replace it straight away.

“There will still be an Opel Insignia [which stays on sale in Europe and other markets, and remains in production] but there is a gap for us, with no plans to fill for now.”

The Insignia is no longer visible on the Vauxhall website’s new car range list, although the firm will continue to fulfil orders that have already been placed.

It is believed that the Insignia will be replaced by Opel in the form of an electrified crossover with a raised ride height, though it will not be a full SUV.

With Willcox hinting that there could be a replacement for the Insignia in the future, this crossover would likely also be sold in the UK under the Vauxhall name. However, it is unclear whether the Insignia badge would return.

Vauxhall has set an ambitious target of electrifying its full range by 2024 with all models electric by 2028.

