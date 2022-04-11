Vauxhall drops diesel option from Corsa range

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall has removed diesel-powered options from its Corsa line-up.

The move leaves the firm’s best-selling hatchback with existing petrol options, as well as a fully electric powertrain in the Corsa-e. This announcement also ends a 35-year run of diesel-powered Corsa models.

In a statement, a Vauxhall spokesperson said: “The Vauxhall Corsa is based on a multi-energy platform, giving consumers the choice of powertrain that best suits their needs. Vauxhall has committed to going fully electric from 2028 and in line with that commitment will review its powertrain offering from time to time.

The electric Corsa-e will remain on sale

“In line with UK customer demand Vauxhall decided to remove the diesel powertrain from Corsa, leaving the all-electric Corsa-e and petrol-powered Corsa, as part of our model year changes announced on 6 April 2022. No other models are affected by this change. “

Vauxhall is currently in the process of electrifying much of its current range of vehicles, with models ranging from the Corsa right the way up to the larger Grandland incorporating electrified powertrains in some way.

#Stellantis commits to becoming the industry champion in the fight against #ClimateChange, reaching carbon net zero emissions by 2038. pic.twitter.com/d4oD1L7t1P — Stellantis (@Stellantis) March 1, 2022

Just last week, the final Vauxhall Astra rolled off the firm’s Ellesmere Port production line as the site pivots to become an EV-only production site.