Chickens on the run rescued from M25 services

M25 chicken

Three chickens have been rescued from a motorway service station following calls from concerned members of the public.

Motorists called the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) after spotting the chickens running loose at Clacket Lane Services on the M25.

Rescue Officer Brian Milligan was dispatched to the scene earlier this week. He said: “I was called to Clacket Lane services to reports of three stray chickens running around the petrol forecourt dodging the cars.

“Sure enough, there was one small bantam and two chicks trying to dodge the cars that were coming and going. I spoke with the manager and they agreed to temporarily close the garage until we could round them up.

“After a lot of running around we were finally able to coax them out with a pastry from the shop, thanks to some help from the public and the staff.”