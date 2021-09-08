The Lotus Emira GT4 is a race-ready performance car

Emira GT4

Lotus has kick-started a new age of motorsport with the release of a new GT4 race car.

The Lotus Emira GT4 follows on from the launch of the regular car in July and while the pair share the same Toyota-sourced 3.5-litre V6 engine, the racer has been given a whole host of aerodynamic tweaks to make it competitive on the circuit.

The Emira GT4 features a huge rear wing

Built in collaboration with project partner RML Group, it has also been made even lighter than the already-featherweight road car, now weighing 1260kg – a drop of 145kg – through the use of lightweight body panels. A large rear wing is one of the more prominent aspects of the aerodynamic package, too. A full FIA-compliant roll cage, six-point harness and fire extinguisher has been fitted as well.

Revealing an all-new competition-spec GT4 concept with the critically acclaimed Emira sports car at its core. https://t.co/Q3HAXB4xSC #ForTheDrivers — Lotus Cars (@lotuscars) September 8, 2021

It follows on from the firm’s last bespoke GT4 racer – the Evora GT4 – which saw wins at the British GT, Dubai 24hrs, Barcelona 24hrs and European GT to name but a few. Each Emira GT4 will be hand-built to meet the very latest safety regulations, with a limited number created for the 2022 season – though Lotus has said it’ll increase production for 2023 ‘in line with global demand’.