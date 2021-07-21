Aston Martin reveals range of updates across its lineup

Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin has revealed a wide range of updates across its range that include new equipment, interior upgrades and mechanical improvements for 2022.

The changes have been announced to coincide with the launch of a new online configurator, which uses an advanced 3D environment that lets customers create highly specific cars and inspect them in close detail.

Aston Martin chief executive officer, Tobias Moers, said: “We will go above and beyond to deliver perfection to our customers. The experience of buying an Aston Martin should be as pleasurable as owning one and our new configurator has been created with this in mind.

“Like many businesses, a proportion of our customers switched over to online buying during the pandemic, so we have improved this process to allow remote customers to receive the full Aston Martin experience.”

The first car to get an update is the DB11, with both the coupe and convertible models getting a 24bhp increase, so the 4.0-litre V8 engine now makes 528bhp and brings an increased top speed of 192mph.

These models also get optional Sports Plus Seats, which are more supportive to improve comfort with the extra power.

There have also been a couple of name changes, with the V12 DB11 no longer getting ‘AMR’ badging and the DBS dropping its ‘Superleggera’ badge to simplify the firm’s car names.

(Aston Martin)

The DBS also gets new 21-inch alloy wheel designs, which will also be offered on the Vantage sports car, while the DBX SUV gets new 23-inch alloy wheels, the Sports Plus seats and wireless charging.

New interior ‘environments’ are now available across the model line-up, and combine various materials, colours and features put together by Aston Martin’s design team. Called Create, Accelerate and Inspire, the environments can be specified as-is, or the customer can create a bespoke cabin themselves.