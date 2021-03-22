Aston Martin releases racing-inspired Vantage F1 Edition

Aston Martin F1 Edition

Aston Martin has followed on from the announcement that its Vantage would become the new Formula One safety car with the introduction of a road-going model that celebrates the firm’s return to F1.

The new Vantage F1 Edition – available in both coupe and convertible layouts – arrives at the very top of the firm’s Vantage range and brings a host of mechanical and aerodynamic upgrades over the standard car.

The Vantage is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has seen its power output boosted from 503bhp to 528bhp, while tuning applied to the eight-speed automatic gearbox ensures that shift times are reduced. Aston says that refined torque management ‘enhances the driver’s sense of control and connection during downshifts’, too.

Engineers have also reworked the internals of the Vantage’s dampers, ensuring that it’s better able to control body movement when travelling through high-speed corners and over crests without any reduction in low-speed comfort. The rear spring rates have been increased, too, helping to make the Aston sharper to turn into corners.

A core production offering, not a limited-edition model, the new Vantage F1® Edition sits at the top of the Vantage model line, and is the first to receive direct input from Aston Martin CEO, Tobias Moers.#AstonMartin #Vantage — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) March 22, 2021

The regular 20-inch wheels have been increased to 21 inches, while specially-developed Pirelli tyres bring added grip and confidence

A comprehensive range of aerodynamic tweaks have been made, too, helping to deliver 200kg more downforce than the standard Vantage when travelling at top speed. A full-width front splitter has been fitted alongside front dive planes, underbody vanes and a large rear wing.

The exterior of the car is available with Aston Martin’s racing green colour scheme – mirroring that applied to the F1 car – though other colours include black and white. Inside, the Vantage F1 Edition boasts a leather and Alcantara upholstery and trim, available with green, black, grey or red contrast stitching.