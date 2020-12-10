MV Agusta and Alpine collaborate on new limited-edition motorcycle

MV Agusta A110

MV Agusta and Alpine have teamed up to produce a new limited-edition motorcycle.

Called the Superveloce Alpine, the new bike – which takes inspiration from Alpine’s A110 sports car – will be limited to just 110 units.

It’s powered by MV Agusta’s three-cylinder engine which produces 145bhp at 13,000rpm, enabling the bike to hit a top speed of 149mph.

Alpine is joining forces w/ @mvagustamotor for the production of a bike inspired by the #AlpineA110: the #MVSuperveloceAlpine. The collaboration draws on the common passion for iconic design products offering unique riding emotions on any road. https://t.co/PKn9tQArGg pic.twitter.com/6NAP3JOU6G — Alpine Cars (@AlpineCarsUK) December 10, 2020

The blue livery of the Superveloce Alpine mimics that of the A110, while the raised ‘A’ logos are similar to those used on the road car. This is contrasted by black alloy wheels which have been CNC-machined. The seat itself is made from Alcantara, just like the seats in the A110.

The Alpine ‘A’ logo has been used on the bike’s fenders

There are five carbon-fibre components on the bike to help reduce weight, with features such as the rear mudguard being crafted from the lightweight material to help keep weight down.

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor, said: “Many Alpine customers are also big MV Agusta fans, and vice-versa. The Superveloce Alpine will ideally bring the two worlds together, with incredible synergies in terms of design, personality and style. We look forward to this collaboration with one of the most admired brands in the history of motorsport, and are confident that this new, superb limited edition will be met with enthusiasm by bikers and motorsport fans around the world.”

The motorcycle uses a powerful three-cylinder engine

To showcase the partnership between Italian MV Agusta and French Alpine, the flags of both are displayed on either side of the front fender. Each bike is priced at €36,300 (£33,142) and they’ll be distributed through MV Agusta’s dealer network.