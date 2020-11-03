Can I still drive during the second lockdown?

Coronavirus – Thu Oct 15, 2020

Following a rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, the government has announced a second lockdown period in England, which will last from November 5 to December 2.

During the previous lockdown, restrictions were much stricter, which as a result saw traffic on the roads massively reduced. But when are you allowed to drive under the new rules?

As of one minute past midnight on Thursday, the ‘stay at home’ message is back, with people encouraged to remain in their homes as much as possible.

Requiring people to stay at home, except for specific purposes. Preventing gathering with people you do not live with, except for specific purposes. Closing certain businesses and venues.

However, motorists are allowed to use their car to travel to do one of the various exclusions to the stay at home rules, which includes childcare or education, travelling to do a job that cannot be done at home, exercising outdoors or visiting an outdoor place.

You can also drive for any medical concerns, appointments and emergencies, as well as to escape risk of injury or harm. Meanwhile, shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine is allowed, or to visit members of your support bubble or care for vulnerable people.

From Thursday 5 November until 2 December, you must stay at home. For more information on the new measures watch our video or visit: https://t.co/shgzOurdZC pic.twitter.com/KrBviO8kmO — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 31, 2020

If you’re driving, you are encouraged not to travel with anyone who doesn’t live in your household. You should also not go for a drive just to get out of the house.