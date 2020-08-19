Track testing begins for Mercedes-AMG One hypercar

Mercedes-AMG has commenced track testing of its upcoming One hypercar.

It’s the next stage in the 1,000bhp hybrid’s testing programme, ahead of the car’s production in 2021. It is believed that the One has suffered some delays as a result of attempts to meet current WLTP emissions standards.

The One is expected to produce more than 1,000bhp

The hypercar uses a hybridised 1.6-litre V6 engine which is adapted from the one used in Mercedes-AMG’s 2017 Formula 1 car. Now, testing has moved from laboratory and static programmes and into the dynamic stage, with Mercedes using its Immendingen facility to fully explore the dynamic potential of the car.

This development process is also being used to ensure that the One can be used every day. Mercedes is also testing so that the hypercar can be driven successfully on electric power alone, while also making the car quieter and easier to live with.

The One features extensive aerodynamic measures

The German manufacturer has stated that the next step in the testing programme is to take the One to the north loop of the Nurburgring to fully tailor its track potential. Extensive wind tunnel research has seen designers edit the car’s active aerodynamics to deliver better air flow between the various areas of the car such as the air outlets on the front wings and the large rear wing.

Mercedes has yet to reveal when it will be showcasing the One in production-ready form, though it’s expected to be some time during early 2021. Just 275 examples are slated for production.