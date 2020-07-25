Ease in lockdown measures causes boost in new drivers learning with parents

The easing of coronavirus lockdown measures has resulted in an increase in the number of new drivers choosing to learn with another family member, new data has shown.

With driving instructors unable to offer tuition until July 4 as a result of the pandemic, new figures have revealed how keen new drivers have been to get behind the wheel, with demand for learner driver insurance up 37 per cent on the same period in 2018.

Data from RAC Insurance found that the average number of learner driver policies bought in each week of June and into the first half of July was up 27.5 per cent on pre-lockdown levels and higher than the RAC would usually expect to see at the time of year.

The figures recorded also show that provisional drivers are opting for longer policies of 36 days, up on the average 30-day policy taken out over the same period last year. It could suggest that drivers are looking to spend as much time as possible behind the wheel after being unable to drive during lockdown.

Simon Williams, RAC Insurance spokesperson, said: “As lockdown began to be eased but learning to drive with an instructor still wasn’t possible, we saw demand for our learner driver insurance grow as this was the only way new drivers could continue to get experience on the roads at the start of their driving careers. The fact we have seen demand for policies hit an all-time high is remarkable, given just what an abnormal year 2020 has been so far.

“But interestingly, while driving schools have been allowed to reopen since 4 July, our figures show there’s still strong demand for lessons from mum and dad, perhaps driven by fears over sharing a vehicle with somebody else – or perhaps because professional instructors are being inundated with requests for lessons and are struggling to cope with demand.”