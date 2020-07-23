Lotus to establish new technology centre at Warwick University

Lotus has announced that it will be creating a new technology centre at the University of Warwick.

The new facility, based at the university’s Wellesbourne campus, will be used to help develop future electric powertrains and technology.

Consisting of offices, workshops and laboratory space, the centre will also be the headquarters of Lotus Engineering – the consultancy team for the wider Group Lotus.

Some 130 engineers will move to the site initially, building on the 500 member engineering team at the Lotus Cars site in Hethel, Norfolk.

Lotus also states that the site has ‘ample opportunity for expansion’, suggesting that engineer numbers could be set to rise at the new facility.

Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, said: “Wellesbourne offers an excellent facility, with plenty of expansion potential, and will be the perfect home for our new advanced technology centre. Our engineering and R&D strategy around advanced propulsion systems is lock-in-step with the Government’s vision and broader global ambitions for a low-carbon automotive future.

“We look forward to working in collaboration with Government and with our new campus neighbours on this future. Having research partners at the University and WMG will bring significant benefits, as will the Midlands location, which is both very accessible and home to a rich pool of automotive talent.”

Advertising

Matt Windle, Executive Director, Engineering, Lotus Cars, said: “This is a big step forward for Lotus and our engineering consultancy. The new space, facilities and job opportunities at Wellesbourne will be in great demand as we rapidly build our portfolio of external projects. Our team and specialist skills have grown significantly in the last two years as renewed impetus has been put in to the business with new shareholders and management.

“The all-electric Evija hypercar is the first new Lotus Cars product for us to deliver, with significant focus on this at Wellesbourne as we complete the project and continue to advance its technologies for our future programmes.”

Geely-owned Lotus is putting a lot of emphasis on an electrified future, with the £2 million Evija electric hypercar set to the be the firm’s first EV. The firm has also energy firm Centrica to help with the development of a new model for home charging and energy storage.