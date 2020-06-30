Bentley’s internal track and trace system has uncovered four staff with coronavirus

Bentley has introduced its own coronavirus track and trace system that has seen it uncover four asymptomatic staff members before the virus could spread at its facilities.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the new Bentayga SUV, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark explained that the firm’s factories had completely shut down at the start of the pandemic, but staff had slowly returned to work in reduced numbers to ensure social distancing.

He said: “We have so far found four people that have had no symptoms in the past few weeks with Covid-19, and none of them have been in contact with anybody. All the social distancing has worked and we’ve now isolated them. We have our track and trace system too.

“We never wanted to do any of this, but it’s been a fantastic example of innovation in a crisis and being able to manage effectively, and we’re very proud of the work the management team have done, but also the way the whole workforce have come together to support each other in this crisis time.”

In 2019, Bentley celebrated its centenary year, and has launched its Beyond 100 plan for the future. Hallmark added that the pandemic had not changed the firm’s plans, saying: “We have not changed our strategy to become the most sustainable luxury brand.

“It has slowed things down because we shut the factory for seven weeks, and the financial impact in the short term is significant, but that won’t affect our long-term commitment to sustainability or the health of our staff.