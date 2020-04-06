Kia adds highly specified Edition trim to Ceed range

The Kia XCeed range is expanding with the introduction of a well-specified Edition trim level, while a pair of plug-in hybrids are also joining the line up for the XCeed and Ceed Sportwagon.

The XCeed Edition starts at £20,995 and comes with a choice of three premium metallic paint finishes – blue, yellow and silver – at no extra cost. Other equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, heated door mirrors and black cloth with faux leather upholstery.

(Kia)

It represents excellent value for money at just £200 more than the ‘2’ trim level it’s based on, yet it includes LED headlights, air conditioning, cruise control and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a vast array of safety equipment, too.

The XCeed Edition is only available with the 118bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox. It’s capable of 44.1mpg and has CO2 emissions of 145g/km, while it arrives with a top speed of 115mph. The 0-60mph sprint takes 10.9 seconds.

Two new plug-in hybrid models are also due to hit forecourts soon, with the XCeed and Ceed Sportswagon (Kia’s term for an estate). Order books opened in January and first deliveries are due this month, with prices starting at £30,695 and £29,995 respectively.