Mazda2 pricing and specification revealed

Mazda has announced that the new look ‘2’ will cost from £15,795 when it hits dealer forecourts at the end of November.

Featuring revised exterior styling, an upgraded interior and better technology, the supermini will also be offered with a simplified range of just five variations.

All models will be powered by Mazda’s 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, which utilises an electric motor in a ‘mild hybrid’ set-up for the first time. This uses energy stored in a capacitor to take the strain off the engine and improve economy, with claimed emissions of 94 to 95g/km, depending on trim level.

(Mazda)

On the outside, there’s a new grille, a wider wing and sportier-looking headlights, while a redesigned bumper makes the rear end look closer to the road. There are more changes inside, with revisions to sections of the dashboard and instrument hood, more supportive seats fitted, and extensive sound deadening added to improve refinement.

The entry-level SE-L trim, priced from £15,795, gets rear parking sensors, LED headlights, climate control and cruise control as standard, with the 74bhp engine. Upgrade to the SE-L Nav model for £16,795 to get a larger infotainment screen and navigation, as well as the 89bhp engine.

With a simplified five-model line up, the 2020 Mazda2's revised styling adopts the latest evolution of Mazda’s KODO design. The new grille features a mesh pattern, bringing it into line with the style seen on the all-new Mazda3 hatch. https://t.co/dq3K3ES572 pic.twitter.com/OKbaOH7egc — Mazda UK PR (@mazdaukpr) October 1, 2019

Sport Nav models, priced from £17,495, get 16-inch alloy wheels, gloss black trim, privacy glass and a chrome exhaust – an auto version is available for £19,595. Opt for the top-spec GT Sport Nav at £18,295, and you get a reversing camera, leather seats, and heated front seats.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK, said: “The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles.

“With the updated 2020 Mazda2, all of these attributes have been enhanced; it is now even better to drive, plus it’s more efficient. Add in the refreshed styling, upgraded interior and the generous equipment tally across all models and we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.”