Ford introduces electric Transit Custom with petrol range extender

Ford has revealed a plug-in hybrid Transit, which it says is the first vehicle in the one-tonne van segment to offer zero-emission driving capability.

The Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid model uses a 13.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack that makes the van capable of 35 zero-emission miles per full charge. It can be topped up from a domestic electric outlet in 4.3 hours or 2.7 hours via a Type-2 AC public charger.

However, to do away with range anxiety, it comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine that acts as a ‘range extender’ to top up the battery on the move. Combined, this results in fuel economy of 92mpg and CO2 emissions of 60g/km.

Ford says that this gives the security of increased range for longer trips, but also contributes to reduced local emissions to allow the vehicle to enter the growing number of low-emission zones appearing in high-population areas.

The plug-in Custom offers a payload of 1,130kg, while the load volume of 6.0m3 is unchanged from other models thanks to the packaging of the battery beneath the floor. Meanwhile, the battery is covered by an eight-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Ian Porter, chief programme engineer of Transit Custom at Ford of Europe, said: “Our customers want electrified vehicles, but we understand that they may have concerns about infrastructure and range.

“Our connected Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid delivers productivity with no compromises, offering the capability to drive on zero-emission electric power with the freedom to make longer journeys.”

Order books for the Ford Transit Custom Plug-in Hybrid – which will also be available in eight-seat people mover trim – are open now with first deliveries expected before the end of the year.