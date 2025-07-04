Jaecoo 5 set to go on sale in UK this year following Goodwood debut

Jaecoo will bolster its UK line-up of cars when the new 5 arrives later this year.

Joining the existing Jaecoo 7 in the range, the new 5 is a petrol-powered SUV that aims to provide high levels of value through a wide number of standard features. Highlights include automatic headlights, a six-speaker Sony sound system and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 5 joins the 7 in Jaecoo’s range

Higher-spec Luxury-grade cars, meanwhile, benefit from a panoramic roof, eight-speaker audio system and wireless smartphone charging.

The new Jaecoo 5 will make its debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed, too, where it will occupy a spot in the First Glance paddock. In addition, it will be making runs up the famous hill climb with an all-female racing team behind the wheel.

The 5 comes with a large touchscreen as standard

Victor Zhang, country director of Jaecoo UK, commented: “Goodwood is a place where the automotive world comes alive – not only through heritage, but through bold ideas and fresh thinking. We can’t wait to return this year with the Jaecoo 5, showing the public what our small but mighty SUV can do, on one of the most iconic stages in the world. Supporting events like this is part of our belief in doing things differently, with energy, design, and a genuine connection to the people who love cars.”

Deliveries of the new Jaecoo 5 will take place later this year, with full pricing and specifications released soon.