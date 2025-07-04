Defender Octa goes stealth with new Black specification

Land Rover’s range-topping Defender Octa has gained an undercover new specification with the Black.

Applied to the V8-powered four-wheel-drive, the new Black specification brings a range of black-finished components for an undercover, stealthy look. All cars are finished in Narvik Black as standard, while an optional matte protective film can be applied as an option.

You’ll find satin black paint on areas such as the front undershield and rear scuff plates, too, while the Land Rover badge on the grille is black with a darkened silver script. There’s also the choice of either 20-inch forged or 22-inch gloss black wheels with black centre caps.

There’s a similarly stealthy feel inside

Inside, you’ll find ebony leather applied throughout with perforation patterns applied to the seats. The main dashboard section is finished in a satin black powder coat, too, while buyers can also add a chopped carbon fibre finish as an extra. All cars get a 13.1-inch infotainment system as standard, too, which incorporates smartphone mirroring as well.

Mark Cameron, managing Director, Defender, said: “There’s no denying the presence and purpose of Defender Octa: it’s the tallest and widest Defender, enabling it to tackle even more extreme terrain.

The Octa uses a turbocharged V8 engine

“The introduction of Defender Octa Black takes things up a notch. We know our clients love giving their Defenders all-black finishes, so our designers have applied this principle to every possible surface – inside and out – to create the ultimate tough luxury Defender Octa.”.

As with all Defender Octa models, the Black gets a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine as well as Land Rover’s 6D suspension system which can help the car to maintain a level footing no matter what conditions it is driving through.