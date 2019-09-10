Hyundai 45 concept showcases the future of the firm

Hyundai has revealed its future design direction at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show with this — the 45.

It pays homage to the firm’s Pony Coupe Concept, revealed in 1974, taking on an angular and almost wedge-like design.

(Hyundai)

Viewed from the side, the electric concept car has a boxy silhouette, as well as a striking Z-shaped design details along the bodywork. Up front small, chopped rectangle LED headlights feature in a slim grille, with a similar approach for the car’s taillights.

Hyundai has designed the interior with the concept’s autonomous functions in mind, creating a spacious area that’s described as a ‘unique living space’. Said to be inspired by traditional house furniture, it’s splashed with wood, fabric and leather trimmings.

(Hyundai)

Lounge chair-esque seats are implemented in the rear, with the front seats able to be swivelled around to allow front occupants to interact with other passengers when the car’s autonomous features are in use.

It’s more than just form here, with functional new tech showcased. A hidden camera system that replaces traditional wing mirrors is present, with Hyundai saying its exploring ways to put the feature into production.

Don’t expect the Hyundai 45 concept to enter production, though it could well inspire future cars from the firm.