Rolls-Royce Cullinan gets bespoke Fux Orange treatment

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off Cullinan, finished in bespoke Fux Orange for one of its most prized clients.

Car collector Michael Fux is famed for owning a number of vehicles produced in bold colour choices, and this is the latest.

(Rolls-Royce)

On a trip to Florida, Fux saw an orange item of clothing he liked the look of and sent it off to the Goodwood-based car manufacturer to colour match for use on the SUV. After a year of development, the hue was applied to Fux’s new Cullinan — with the shade dubbed ‘Fux Orange’.

Contrasting the exterior of his SUV is a set of black alloy wheels with pinstripe centres that match the exterior colour. Inside the car, Arctic White leather upholstery is offset with orange stitching and matching ‘RRs’ on each of the headrests.

(Rolls-Royce)

A white steering wheel also features, with orange inserts around the airbag casing — plus the addition of matching inserts on the dashboard of the car.

‘Fux Orange’ is one of ten Rolls-Royce colours the American businessman has exclusive rights to using — with others including ‘Fuxia’, Fux Intense Jade Pearl and Fux Jade Candy.

(Rolls-Royce)

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive, said: “Michael is a true patron of our Rolls-Royce Bespoke artistry. He has continually brought us colour challenges ranging from exterior finishes to perfect colour matching for a variety of materials throughout his creations.

“For more than a decade, my team has never failed to deliver for him and the brand. He has created a collection of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars that will grace the lawn of Pebble Beach and Concours around the world for the next century.”