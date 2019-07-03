BMW’s new X6 is here with fresh engines and an illuminated grille

The BMW X6, one of the innovators of the SUV-with-coupe-ish-styling segment, has been given a makeover to keep up with new rivals such as the Porsche Cayenne Coupe and Audi Q8.

The Bavarian firm has given the model an updated look, new engines, and it’s even bigger than before – 26mm longer and 15mm wider overall, with a 42mm longer wheelbase.

(BMW)

There are four powertrains available from launch, with two petrols and two diesels. The top-spec model is the M50i, which gets a 523bhp petrol V8, while the M50d sits behind with a 395bhp diesel engine. Entry level xDrive models are available with 261bhp diesel and 335bhp petrol engines.

The most economical option is the 30d, which gets between 42.8 and 46.3mpg with emissions of 172 to 159g/km CO2, while the high-performance M50i is the least eco-friendly measuring 26.4 to 27.3mpg and 243 to 237g/km CO2.

There are three model variants available — namely Sport, M Sport and M Performance. Standard equipment includes adaptive air suspension, a leather steering wheel and aluminium details. Opting for the M Sport package brings some sportier exterior styling touches, while M Performance adds a sport differential, sport suspension, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

This is also the first BMW to receive an illuminated front grille, which works with the daytime running lights to create an imposing front end. Adaptive LED headlights are standard with a ‘Laserlight’ upgrade available at extra cost. Alloy wheels sizes range between 19 and 22 inches depending on trim level.

(BMW)

Optional interior equipment upgrades include a panoramic glass roof, a cabin air ionising system, and four-zone climate control.

The new BMW X6 will make its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show in September before hitting dealer forecourts in December. Prices start at £59,340 for the 30d and rise to £76,870 before options for the M50i.