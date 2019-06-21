Is Ford about to release a more hard-core version of its GT supercar?

Ford looks set to reveal a more hard-core, race car-inspired version of its GT supercar at next month’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The American firm is remaining tight-lipped on what exactly it will unveil, simply saying it will make a ‘special announcement’ in relation to its ultra-exclusive supercar.

(Ford)

However, a teaser image has been shared that shows a silhouette of the new model with a prominent rear wing that isn’t on the existing road car, as well as what appears to be a roof-mounted air vent.

These are both features that could be found on the Ford GT race car, hinting at a more hard-core version of the road-legal model, or perhaps a track-only version. A number of high-performance car manufacturers have programmes where customers can buy non-road-legal versions of cars then join track day events hosted by the brand.

The announcement is scheduled for Thursday, July 4 on Ford’s stand at the festival.

When the original Ford GT went on sale in 2017, demand exceeded supply by six to one, with the company picking and choosing which customers could buy one of the 1,000 examples. Its decision was based largely on whether they intended to drive the car, as well as factors such as social media following.

To placate the numerous disappointed potential buyers, Ford upped the production run to 1,350 vehicles late last year.