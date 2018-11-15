McLaren’s £50m manufacturing plant gets royal opening

McLaren’s second manufacturing facility is now open for business after receiving the royal seal of approval.

The opening of the McLaren £50m Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) near Sheffield was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince of Bahrain.

McLaren Automotive chief executive Mike Flewitt invited the royal guests to unveil a carbon-fibre plaque at the site, signalling its opening. Select representatives of Sheffield and Rotherham councils were also there, along with senior local stakeholders and the 50 employees of the new centre.

(PA)

Flewitt said: “It is an important milestone for us as a ground-breaking, innovative car company and allows us to tap into the great energy, vitality and skills this part of the world has to offer.

“What goes on here at the MCTC will be vital for our ability to make good on our intention to continue to develop and unveil cars that are lightest in class. It is my belief that Britain – through facilities like this – can become a world leader in lightweight materials technology that will help create more efficient future vehicles.

“We are proud to be bringing new jobs to the Sheffield region, which has a long association with advanced materials – first with steel and now a future to look forward to with carbon-fibre innovation and production for McLaren.”

It will host the British supercar firm’s production of carbon fibre, playing a vital role in the manufacture of every McLaren, with each one currently using a tub made from the super-strong, yet super-light material.

The centre was announced in February 2017, with construction beginning in July the same year. It becomes the firm’s first plant outside the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey.