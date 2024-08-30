Fire station crews gearing up for another bumper open day - here's what you can expect

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amber Watch Wellington has lined up representatives of all three emergency services to attend at the station in Haybridge Road Wellington, from 10am to 2pm.

"We are thrilled to announce we will have an ambulance in attendance with us for our open day," said a >station spokesperson.

"It’s brilliant to be able to have all three blue light services with us on Saturday, and even better for you all to come along and take a look around their vehicles, and have a chat with the crew."

Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

And the fire service presence will be boosted by the addition of the incident command unit from Tweedale which carries the drone, used for search and rescue.

And the aerial ladder platform is also set to join from their colleagues at Telford Central station.

They will be raising funds for the Fire Fighters Charity.

They've reminded people attending that they must park at TCAT and not on station premises, or obstruct access to the station in any way.

All appliances remain fully operational during this event and could be called off on a life saving job at any time.

For more information check out the station's Facebook Page Amber Watch Wellington.