Man with 'flagrant disregard for court orders' jailed for 14 weeks after breaches

Callum David Williams had the community order revoked by Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday and was resentenced for several offences.

Williams admitted that he had failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made on February 1, 2023 by failing to attend appointments with probation officers on February 29 and March 7.

Magistrates were told the details of the original offences.

Williams had breached a restraining order on him by being in direct contact with a person in Regent Street, Wellington, on June 13, 2022.