Fire service tackle morning blaze at Wellington home

The incident took place on Mill Bank, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 7.22am.

Police and the ambulance service also attended with police asking the public to avoid the area.

Three fire crews, from Telford Central and Wellington, were sent to the scene and wore breathing equipment while using hoses to tackle the blaze.

An update from the fire service said that the fire had been on the ground floor and was put out with jets.

The fire-damaged house on Mill Bank, Wellington

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 7.20am

They added that a thorough search of the property had been carried out and that all people had been accounted for.