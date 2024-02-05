Fire service tackle morning blaze at Wellington home
Three fire crews have tackled a fire in a home in Wellington this morning.
The incident took place on Mill Bank, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at around 7.22am.
Police and the ambulance service also attended with police asking the public to avoid the area.
Three fire crews, from Telford Central and Wellington, were sent to the scene and wore breathing equipment while using hoses to tackle the blaze.
An update from the fire service said that the fire had been on the ground floor and was put out with jets.
They added that a thorough search of the property had been carried out and that all people had been accounted for.