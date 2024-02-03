Busy night for Wellington firefighters

The blaze broke out in Britannia Way, Hadley, just before 5.30am.

Two fire crews, from Wellington and Telford Central, were on the scene quickly.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to extinguish the blaze by 6.05pm.

Wellington Fire Crew at the Hadley fire

Shortly afterwards a crew from Wellington fire station was called out to a road traffic collision in Watling Street.

The collision occurred at 6.20pm and involved three vehicles.

The firefighters made the vehicles safe.