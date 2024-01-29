The Priory Nursing Home on Spring Hill in Wellington hopes that planning officers will give the green light to their plans to build a new, two-storey building.

According to the application, the building will be used to provide specialist Alzheimer’s day care and respite care.

The design and access statement says the build will: "Provide much needed day care facilities at ground floor and respite care facilities at first floor, in the form of six en-suite bedrooms and bathroom."

The plan would see the building erected at the front of the nursing home, in a space currently used for car parking.

The statement claims: "Formed with rendered walls, tiled pitched roof and UPVC doors and windows, all being of the same material as the nursing home.

"The proposal is in keeping with the nursing home and surroundings, with the new two-storey building having no adverse impact and providing much-needed specialist Alzheimer’s day care and respite care facilities."

The application is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal, reference number: TWC/2024/0072