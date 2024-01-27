Fire crew frees three people stuck in a lift in Wellington
Firefighters were called out to rescue three people stuck in a lift.
A crew from Wellington was scrambled to a property at Vineyard Place in the town where three people were reported to be locked in a lift at 2.39pm on Saturday.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that three people were released from a lift cart using lift keys.
The trapped trio were out of their predicament by 3.11pm.