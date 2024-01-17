Shropshire Star
Householder 'given advice' by firefighters after blaze involving TV plug in Wellington

A householder was "given advice" by firefighters after a house fire involving a TV plug.

The incident happened at Lewis Court in Wellington yesterday evening. Paramedics were not called and everyone was accounted for.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.40pm on Tuesday, January 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire involving a TV plug, which was out on arrival of crews. Thorough investigation carried out and advice given."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

