Householder 'given advice' by firefighters after blaze involving TV plug in Wellington

The incident happened at Lewis Court in Wellington yesterday evening. Paramedics were not called and everyone was accounted for.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.40pm on Tuesday, January 16, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire involving a TV plug, which was out on arrival of crews. Thorough investigation carried out and advice given."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.