Car crash into brick wall in Telford leaves only 'superficial' damage
A car crashed into a wall in Telford today but left only 'superficial' damage according to the county fire service.
The incident took place at Spring Hill in Wellington, Telford, at around 4.15pm.
An update from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to a report of a car crash and on arrival firefighters found one vehicle had hit the brick wall of a building.
It added that no-one had been trapped and that the damage to the wall was "superficial".