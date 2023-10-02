One person cut free from vehicle after crash with railings in Shropshire village

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were rushed from Wellington's fire station to Ridgway in High Ercall, between Telford and Shawbury, at 1pm on Monday.

When they arrived they found that one car had been involved in a collision with railings.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said fire crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 1.29pm.