Fond memories of 'falling in love with the movies; as Wellington cinema is demolished

The Clifton Wellington in Telford has begun to be demolished ready for redevelopment

Work has started to demolish The Clifton cinema, which has stood empty for 11 years. It opened in the 1930s and showed its last film in 1987.

Many have reminisced about watching their first films at the venue - crying at Bambi, being in awe at ET and watching cartoons as ushers came around with ice cream. Some young couples began budding romances with their first dates at the cinema.

One Salopian with fond memories is weekly cinema-goer Sarah Wheale-Smith. She viewed her first movie, Disney's Aristocats, a year before the venue closed as a five-year-old girl with her mum.

The 43-year-old said: "I love going to the cinema. I go every week and I have done since I was a kid. My first movie was at the Clifton in Wellington.

"I think that's where I fell in love with the movies. It felt like being transported somewhere. I think it was the way it was decorated and the chairs.

"Going to the cinema used to be like going on a plane, it felt very special. It's different now, but I like cinemas where it feels like that, like the Everyman Theatre or the Wellington Orbit."

Some people felt the cinema had become an "eyesore" in the area.

Anthony Lowe, the town's former mayor, agreed that it was starting to look "a mess", but insisted it is an important part of the history of Wellington. He said: "The Clifton is well embodied in the Wellingtonian memory.

"It's where many people watched their first films and did their first courting.

"It has been a real mess more recently. It's been a disgrace, although people will have fond memories.

"I know a lot of people felt the frontage should have been preserved. It wasn't a listed building but some people thought it should have been kept.

"Out of the closure came the Wellington Orbit cinema which has been really successful and is going from strength to strength."

After closing in 1987, it was was later re-purposed as a shop before closing in 2012.

In July 2020 Telford Investments Ltd was granted permission to demolish both the Clifton Cinema and the former Saverite premises next door.

There was talk at the time of an attached former shop building staying to house local businesses, if plans were approved. The Oakengates-based company applied to subdivide the ground-floor section on the corner of Bridge Road and Grooms Alley, Wellington.

The one-storey section – clad in green corrugated steel and grey brick – later housed the main retail space for Saverite and Dunelm branches.