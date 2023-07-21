Child rescued after getting stuck in school railings

A rescue crew rushed from Wellington Fire Station to High Ercall Primary School, in Church Road, at 1.12pm on Friday following an urgent call.
A child was rescued by firefighters after getting their leg stuck in railings at a primary school.
A rescue crew rushed from Wellington Fire Station to High Ercall Primary School, in Church Road, at 1.12pm on Friday following an urgent call.
Crews used small gear to release the small child and were on their way back to the station at 1.31pm.