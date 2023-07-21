Child rescued after getting stuck in school railings

By David TooleyWellingtonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A child was rescued by firefighters after getting their leg stuck in railings at a primary school.

Wellington Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue
Wellington Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

A rescue crew rushed from Wellington Fire Station to High Ercall Primary School, in Church Road, at 1.12pm on Friday following an urgent call.

Crews used small gear to release the small child and were on their way back to the station at 1.31pm.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News