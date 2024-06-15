Trainspotter advertising for like-minded enthusiasts to join his group

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kevin Clare spots trains at Wellington Railway Station during his spare time and has given out flyers and advertised on social media to try and get people to join his new group.

The train spotter works at Wellington Orbit and wants to build a community of like-minded people in the area.

Kevin hopes for his group to meet every month, and that members of the group can keep each other informed of what's happening on the railway.

The train lover has been spotting since a young age and now set up a YouTube channel (@kevinclare8683) to share his passion with others.

"There’s lots of people that I see train spotting but I want other people to my group," said Kevin.

"There’s nobody coming at the moment but I want to push it even further.

"It would be very helpful if people joined because if I’m not there then they can keep me informed, and I can keep the group informed.

"I'm in talks with West Midlands Railway to get a sign put on on part their station.

"I also am going to set up a YouTube shop so people can buy merchandise."

Anyone interested in joining Kevin's train spotting group can contact him via: Kevinclare568@gmail.com