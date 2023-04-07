Fire crew rushes to report of car fire in Telford only to find false alarm

Firefighters from Wellington were sent to Gresham Drive in Lawley at 4pm on Friday but when they got there realised there was no danger.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This was a false alarm due to car engine overheating."
A fire crew rushed to reports of a car blaze only to find it was a false alarm set off by an overheating engine.
