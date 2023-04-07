Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crew rushes to report of car fire in Telford only to find false alarm

By David TooleyTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A fire crew rushed to reports of a car blaze only to find it was a false alarm set off by an overheating engine.

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters from Wellington were sent to Gresham Drive in Lawley at 4pm on Friday but when they got there realised there was no danger.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This was a false alarm due to car engine overheating."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News